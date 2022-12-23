Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 7,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

