Community Bank of Raymore Has $17.53 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. CSX comprises 6.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 638.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 37,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,148,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.