Community Bank of Raymore Invests $394,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

