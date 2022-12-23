Community Bank of Raymore Sells 1,250 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.
General Electric Stock Performance
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.