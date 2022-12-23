Comparing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Boyd Group Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group 4.15% -7.20% -5.34% Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million 6.12 -$64.05 million $0.04 91.50 Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rover Group and Boyd Group Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boyd Group Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rover Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rover Group and Boyd Group Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rover Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.22, suggesting a potential upside of 97.23%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Summary

Rover Group beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services. The company operates non-franchised collision repair centers, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

