Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI opened at $190.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.