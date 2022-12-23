Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

