Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Univest Financial comprises 0.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Univest Financial worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Univest Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

Univest Financial Stock Performance

In other Univest Financial news, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,993 shares in the company, valued at $346,913.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $133,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,275.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Wonderling purchased 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,913.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock worth $357,461 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $765.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.61%. Analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.