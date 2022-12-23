Compound (COMP) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Compound has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $240.99 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $33.16 or 0.00197250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00115347 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041584 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053513 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.50167178 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $13,583,752.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.