Conflux Price Down 0.4% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $48.34 million and approximately $952,102.68 worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,829.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00389978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.00844200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00097526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00607551 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00264445 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02292818 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $996,103.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.