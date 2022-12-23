Conflux Reaches Market Cap of $48.06 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $48.06 million and approximately $934,320.95 worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00390748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00853444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00097538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00607103 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00265661 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

