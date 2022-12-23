ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9 %

COP stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33. The company has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

