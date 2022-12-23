ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Reduced by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.54. 106,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.