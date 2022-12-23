ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Reduced by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips
In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.54. 106,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $138.49.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.