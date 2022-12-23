ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $108.41 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $108.41 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $859.69 or 0.05109334 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00500572 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.41 or 0.29659133 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
