Corundum Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corundum Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

