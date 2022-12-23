Corundum Group Inc. Has $648,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 107,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,910 shares of company stock worth $27,972,566. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

