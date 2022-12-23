Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.55. 74,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

