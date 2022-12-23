Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

