Courier Capital LLC Buys 234 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,797,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,203. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

