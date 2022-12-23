Courier Capital LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,147,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,135,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 50,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.76. 253,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,020,812. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

