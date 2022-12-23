Courier Capital LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.98. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

