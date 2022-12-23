Courier Capital LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $11,403,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,372,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 422,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,971. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.