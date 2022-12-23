Courier Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

ORCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 62,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $90.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.