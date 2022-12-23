Courier Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 308.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,745. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $69.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

