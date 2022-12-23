Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 905,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 90,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,762. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

