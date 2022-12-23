Courier Capital LLC Sells 14,701 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 3.84% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 203,234 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $3,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $396,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 14,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

