Courier Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.2 %

WHR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $139.93. 5,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.41. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

