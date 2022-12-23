Courier Capital LLC Sells 552 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

XBI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 160,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664,606. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

