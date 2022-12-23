Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRLBF. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

