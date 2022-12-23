CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 1,165 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.99. 3,319,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,432. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.