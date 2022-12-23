Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Raised by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,001 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Crown Castle worth $99,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,697,000 after acquiring an additional 580,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CCI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $135.71. 4,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,778. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

