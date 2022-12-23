CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,247.13

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a total market cap of $40.94 million and approximately $1,247.13 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $845.13 or 0.05017199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00499661 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.89 or 0.29605186 BTC.

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

