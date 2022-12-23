Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

CYCC stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.01. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

