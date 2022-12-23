DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BOK Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

