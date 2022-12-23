Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,670. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

