Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $157.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $137.31 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.