Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 8,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

