Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $213.60. 13,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day moving average is $193.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

