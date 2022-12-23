Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,654,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.60. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.