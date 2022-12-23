DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 12,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 33,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$62.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.28.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.