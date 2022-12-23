David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,724. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.61 and a 200-day moving average of $497.56. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on HUM. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
