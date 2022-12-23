DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 5.9% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $550.84 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,618 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

