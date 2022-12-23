Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $477.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $477.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $435.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

