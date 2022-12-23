DeFiChain Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $227.19 million and $2.16 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

