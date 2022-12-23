Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

DELL stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

