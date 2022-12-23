Dero (DERO) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Dero has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00021732 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $47.96 million and $59,920.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,795.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00390583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00852143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00097409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00606924 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00265821 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,139,137 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

