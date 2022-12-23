Dero (DERO) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00021729 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $48.08 million and $52,013.10 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00390080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00844344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00607192 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00264417 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,139,613 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

