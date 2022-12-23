Dero Market Cap Reaches $47.96 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00021732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $47.96 million and approximately $59,920.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,795.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00390583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00852143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00097409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00606924 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00265821 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,139,137 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

