Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $477.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $493.00 to $477.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

NYSE FDS opened at $398.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.33 and a 200 day moving average of $418.18. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

