Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.79

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €18.79 ($19.99) and traded as high as €19.09 ($20.31). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €18.88 ($20.09), with a volume of 4,976,733 shares trading hands.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

